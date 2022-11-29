Drink driver jailed after he crashed in Barnoldswick injuring baby and boy
- Published
A drink driver who crashed with such force that it flipped another car on to its roof, injuring a baby, 12-year-old boy and their mother has been jailed.
Michael Holian, 29, who had also taken cocaine and cannabis, was driving an Audi A3 when he smashed into a Vauxhall Zafira in Barnoldswick in February.
Holian admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed at Burnley Crown Court for 20 months.
He also admitted drug-driving, failing to stop, and driving without insurance.
In addition to being jailed, the 29-year-old, of Ash Grove in Barnoldswick, was disqualified from driving for 30 months over the crash on Fern Lea Avenue.
Lancashire Police said the baby suffered a large cut to his face and an injury to one of his feet while the older boy suffered a broken finger and lost some teeth.
Their mother suffered numerous cuts to her face which have left scarring, police said.
Members of the public had to get the victims out of the car, which belonged to a friend of Holian's, and dial 999.
PC Anthony Beckett said: "There are almost no words for a case like this.
"It is nothing but good luck that his victims weren't more badly hurt, or even killed."
