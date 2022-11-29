Lancashire Police recover hundreds of knives in week-long operation
Nearly 600 weapons have been taken out of circulation as a result of a week-long initiative aimed at tackling knife crime, a police force has said.
Lancashire Police said 572 items, including machetes and cleavers, were put in surrender bins in Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lancaster and Morecambe.
It said officers also seized items during raids and stop searches.
Sgt Dan Whitaker said recovering so many items was "huge" and showed people had "really engaged" with the scheme.
The week-long operation also saw the force deliver talks at schools and to students at Blackpool Sixth Form College and carry out test purchases at retailers.
A knife arch was also put up at Lancaster railway station to "combat criminals using rail services, those carrying knives and other vulnerabilities", the force said.
Mr Whitaker said it was "so important to us to reach as many people as possible through operations like this".
"This is a huge result... and the public have really engaged with this operation," he added.
