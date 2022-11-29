Four men arrested after cocaine worth £140m seized
Four men have been arrested after a "massive haul" of cocaine with a street value of about £140m was seized by the National Crime Agency (NCA).
Border Force officers discovered the drugs in sacks in a container at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, in August.
Two men, aged 67 and 48, from Chorley, Lancashire, a 39-year-old, from Bolton, Greater Manchester and a 40-year-old, from Derby, remain in police custody.
They were held on suspicion of conspiracy to import cocaine.
The NCA said officers also conducted searches of the suspects' homes and a number of business premises in Derby, Chorley and Standish in Wigan.
Richie Davies, from the NCA, said: "This is a massive haul of cocaine.
"The NCA has been working intensely to identify and pursue those responsible.
"There's no doubt these drugs would have been sold on into communities across the UK in such ways as county lines fuelling further crime and misery."
