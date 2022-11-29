Nelson fire: Murder inquiry launched after fatal house blaze
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 40s died following a house fire.
Lancashire Police said the woman was found unresponsive after a blaze broke out at the home on Cooper Street in Nelson at 20:25 GMT on 23 November.
The woman died in hospital while a man in his 50s who was found with a leg injury was also taken to hospital but later discharged.
A 57-year-old man, from Nelson, remains in custody for questioning.
Police said the woman's cause of death was still to be determined.
Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said: "I would appeal to anyone who has seen any unusual activity at the address over the past few days or weeks, or anyone who has any concerns about anything they may have seen or heard at the address, to get in touch.
"I would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have any CCTV or other footage which might show the address and people entering and leaving.
"It could hold the key in helping us find out exactly what has happened and establishing the circumstances around this lady's death so that we can give her family some answers."
