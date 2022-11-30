West Lancashire by-election looms as Rosie Cooper resigns as MP
- Published
Labour MP Rosie Cooper has stood down from her role, triggering a by-election in West Lancashire.
Ms Cooper has been appointed Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern by the Chancellor, an archaic process that effectively resigns an MP.
The MP, who was the target of a murder plot in 2017, previously said she had accepted a role in the NHS "after a considerable period of soul-searching and reflection".
She has held the seat for 17 years.
Her resignation will mean a by-election in a constituency firmly in the "Red Wall" which Sir Keir Starmer will be looking to hold.
A statement from the Treasury said: "The Chancellor of the Exchequer has this day appointed Rosemary Elizabeth Cooper to be Steward and Bailiff of the Three Hundreds of Chiltern."
Ms Cooper previously announced her decision to become chairman of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust had come after a "lot of soul searching".
Jack Renshaw was jailed for life in 2019 for planning to murder the MP.
The far-right extremist pleaded guilty to buying a machete to kill Ms Cooper and making threats to kill police officer Det Con Victoria Henderson.
"The events I have faced over the last few years are well documented and undoubtedly have taken their toll," she said.
Ms Cooper, who has a current majority of more than 8,3000, previously said it had been "an incredible honour and privilege" to have served the people of West Lancashire.
"I have loved every minute, even in the most difficult times," she said.