Driver caught 'making a brew' at the wheel on M6, police say
- Published
A lorry driver was caught "making a brew" at the wheel while driving on the motorway, police said.
Lancashire police said one of its vehicles was "almost wiped out" when an HGV suddenly swerved across lanes on the southbound M6.
The driver had no hands on the wheel and was also spotted stirring a hot drink by officers at about 05:15 GMT.
Police said the driver, who was travelling near Forton, would likely be summonsed to appear in court.
In a Tweet, Lancashire Road Police said: "This HGV travelling south on M6 Forton almost wiped out #HZ50 when it swerved from lane 1 to lane 2 without warning.
"The driver was seen making a brew with no hands on the wheel. The driver has been reported for due care offences."
