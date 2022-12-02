Vandalism repair costs at Bamber Bridge school 'unsustainable'
A school hit by "an unprecedented wave" of vandalism has said it cannot sustain the ongoing repair costs after youths caused almost £17,000 worth of damage.
The Coppice School in Bamber Bridge said it had been hit "most nights" since September by "morally reprehensible" vandals.
The school, which teaches children with special educational needs, has had to close a hydrotherapy pool as a result.
Lancashire Police said it was trying to find and arrest those responsible.
In a statement on Facebook, the school said youths were climbing on the roof "most nights" and were "kicking off stack pipes and gas flues".
"More recently, they have stripped us of external CCTV and turned their attention to the lanterns above our pool area," a representative said.
"Lanterns have been repeatedly kicked, smashed and debris has fallen onto specialist pool blinds and then into the pool water and surrounding area.
'Damage and vandalism'
They said the damage had "unsurprisingly... forced a pool closure for the last couple of days", which was "especially frustrating" as the facility had "only just reopened to pupils following extensive boiler replacements and electrical repairs".
"Our pupils need to access the pool for hydrotherapy purposes as it promotes active movement for our most vulnerable learners," they said.
"We cannot imagine that anyone would want to deny these children their access to our pool, yet this is happening night after night.
"Their actions are morally reprehensible."
They added that the cost of the damage was "approaching the £17,000 mark and our school budget simply cannot sustain this any longer".
Appealing for information, Sgt Paul Harrison said the Lancashire force had put the school "on our patrol plan for daily visits and patrols" and was "reviewing previous CCTV footage... to try to identify the perpetrators".
"All the school wants is for the damage and vandalism to stop, so that the money being spent on repairs can be better utilised on things that would be far more beneficial for the pupils at the school," he added.
