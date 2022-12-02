Nelson house fire: Man charged with wounding with intent
A man has been charged with wounding with intent after a woman died following a house fire.
Ruta Draudvilaite, 44, was found unresponsive after a blaze broke out at the home in Nelson at 20:25 GMT on 23 November, Lancashire Police said.
The force launched a murder inquiry after Ms Draudvilaite died in hospital.
A 57-year-old is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court earlier after being charged with section 18 wounding.
Police said the investigation into the circumstances of what led to Ms Draudvilaite's death continued.
A man in his 50s, who was found with a leg injury on Cooper Street, was also taken to hospital but later discharged.
Det Ch Insp Allen Davies said while a man had been charged, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death was very much ongoing.
He urged anyone who saw any unusual activity at the property over the past few days or weeks to come forward.
