Morecambe asylum hotel short notice unacceptable, says council
- Published
A council has hit out at the Home Office for giving less than 24 hours notice that a hotel would be used to house asylum seekers.
Lancaster City Council said it was "unacceptable" to be told by email on Friday about the plans for the hotel in the West End of Morecambe.
Leader Caroline Jackson said the short notice meant impact on social services could not be "fully considered".
A Home Office spokeswoman said the use of hotels was "a temporary solution".
Ms Jackson said: "The Lancaster district has a long and proud reputation of helping those who are fleeing wars and conflict in their own countries, but it is simply unacceptable for decisions like these to be made without any local consultation.
"Local housing conditions, and the potential effect any placements could have on local services, need to be fully considered first and we do not think that this proposal is the right one for either the asylum seekers or the community."
She said the council had written to the Home Office to raise its concerns.
"We have repeatedly made strong representations to the Home Office and urged them to fully consult and involve the council and other local partners before making these decisions, something they have manifestly failed to do so far," she said.
A Home Office spokeswoman said the number of people arriving in the UK who required accommodation had "reached record levels and put our asylum system under incredible strain".
"The use of hotels to house asylum seekers is unacceptable - there are currently more than 37,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £5.6 million a day," the spokeswoman said.
"The use of hotels is a temporary solution, and we are working hard with local authorities to find appropriate accommodation."
