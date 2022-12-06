BBC Make a Difference Awards: Lancashire heroes honoured
Local heroes who have made a difference in their communities in Lancashire have been announced as winners in an awards scheme run by the BBC.
More than 200 guests attended BBC Radio Lancashire's Make a Difference Awards at Lancaster Town Hall on Saturday.
The eight winners included a Blackpool woman who fostered for more than 50 years.
A water safety campaigner from Chorley and a Blackburn school which champions inclusivity were also honoured.
Hundreds of entries were whittled down to 32 finalists and the winners were picked in categories ranging from great neighbours to inspirational teachers and thoughtful volunteers to outstanding key workers.
The awards host and BBC Radio Lancashire's Breakfast show presenter Graham Liver said that every year, he was "in awe of the fantastic work carried out by our finalists".
"Each of them are simply amazing in their own way and I'm so pleased that BBC Radio Lancashire has been able to shine a light on their hard work and give them some of the recognition they deserve," he added.
The winners were:
- The Volunteer Award - Rebecca Ramsay: Rebecca's son Dylan drowned while swimming in a quarry in 2011. Since then, she has devoted her life to being a water safety campaigner
- The Community Group Award - Pendle Food For All: The food club, which supports hundreds of people in East Lancashire every week and provides cheap food which would otherwise have gone to waste
- The Fundraiser Award - Sarah Bernasconi-Parsons: Sarah's daughter Maggie was stillborn in 2015. Since then, she has raised over £60,000 to support other families affected by stillbirth
- The Carer Award - Christine Mills: Before she sadly died in October 2022, Christine fostered and adopted children, often those with life-limiting conditions, for over 50 years. She made sure every child in her care had a stable, loving home
- The Great Neighbour Award - Tony Bentham: Tony is a postman who looks after his local community by going out of his way to visit isolated residents, often in his own time, to check on them
- The Key Worker Award - Brenda Entwistle: Brenda has been the lollipop lady at her local school for more than 50 years. She is an important part of her community, checking on the welfare of children and parents alike
- The Environmental Award - Muhammad Abdulrashid: 10-year-old Muhammad spends his spare time educating drivers on the dangers of engine idling, litter picking and ensuring his neighbourhood is clean and tidy
- The Together Award - Blackburn Central High School: Pupils from all backgrounds are welcomed with open arms at the school and are taught about the ever-changing nature of society
