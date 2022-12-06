Ashley Iddon raped sleeping woman in vile attack, police say
- Published
A "dangerous pervert" who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed.
Ashley Iddon, 29, from Bamber Bridge, Preston, bombarded the victim with messages, some blaming her for his "vile" attack, Lancashire Police said.
He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two counts of rape on the day he was due to stand trial.
Det Con Rebecca Pugh said he had "warped" and "appalling attitudes" to women after was he was jailed for 11 years.
The force said when he was arrested Iddon, of Well Orchard, admitted what he had done to work colleagues, telling one "she made me do it".
He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
'Abhorrent actions'
Police said the victim stated after sentencing she was pleased she could finally move on from this and believed Iddon had received the sentence he deserved.
Det Con Pugh said: "Iddon is a dangerous man who has warped and appalling attitudes towards women.
"That is demonstrated by his attempts to justify his abhorrent actions to work colleagues by blaming the victim."
