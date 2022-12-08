Man arrested for attempted murder of Blackpool toddler

Brun Grove, BlackpoolGoogle
The boy was taken to hospital after being found injured at a home in Brun Grove

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a toddler.

The boy was found with injuries to their face and neck at a home on Brun Grove in Blackpool at about 08:15 GMT on Wednesday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged, the force added.

A 28-year-old man from Manchester has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics