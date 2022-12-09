Man charged with attempted murder of Blackpool toddler

The boy was taken to hospital after being found injured at a home in Brun Grove

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a two-year-old boy.

He was found with injuries to the face and neck at a property on Brun Grove in Blackpool at about 08:15 GMT on Wednesday, said Lancashire Police.

The boy was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

A 28-year-old man, of Swinton, Manchester, was due to appear before Blackpool magistrates. He has also been charged with assault and driving offences, police said.

