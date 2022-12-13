Peter Purves: Blue Peter legend Peter receives university fellowship
Blue Peter legend Peter Purves has said he is "thrilled" to receive an honorary fellowship from the University of Central Lancashire.
Born in New Longton and educated in Blackpool, the 83-year-old presented the show for nearly 11 years.
Purves's TV career has spanned more than 60 years including a spell as companion to the first Doctor Who William Hartnell.
He described coming back to Lancashire as "like coming home".
His love of Doctor Who led him to take part in a recent award-winning UCLan project which saw students and staff remake the lost 1960s episode Mission to the Unknown.
"There's a fabulous media department here so I'm thrilled they're honouring me," he said.
"Having been born in Preston, this is my part of the world, so I'm just absolutely delighted."
Purves originally intended to join the Blue Peter team for just six months, in a break between acting jobs.
But his on-screen chemistry with Val and, in particular, John, meant he stayed much longer.
He said the theme tune "used to fill me with horror when I was on the show when I first started".
"I think the very first programme I did, when the music started I wished I hadn't signed the contract," he joked.
"I was absolutely terrified. Live television, no autocue, nothing - just get on and do it.
"We'd had a day's rehearsal but you get used to it. It took me about six months and then I liked it so much I stayed."
Purves will take to the stage at the university's Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre to receive the award to acknowledge his great services to television, acting and presenting.
Peter Purves
- Peter Purves was an actor before his stint on Blue Peter, making his stage debut as a member of the Barrow-in-Furness Rep
- Turning professional, he appeared in television shows like Dixon of Dock Green, The Saint and Z-Cars
- He appeared in 46 episodes of Dr Who between 1965 and 1966
- Joined John Noakes and Valerie Singleton on Blue Peter in 1967
- Top Blue Peter moment: Climbing the Forth Bridge
- A life-long lover of dogs, he adopted Petra, a Border Collie/German Shepherd cross when he joined Blue Peter and later went on to present Crufts for 41 years
