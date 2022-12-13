Nelson noisy neighbour fined for drum and bass 'nightmare'
- Published
A noisy neighbour who tormented a whole street by blasting out drum and bass music has been fined.
Council officers and police entered the dance music fan's home in Nelson, Lancashire, and seized their stereo equipment after repeated complaints.
Neighbours - including some two doors down - were troubled by the "heavy" sounds, Pendle Council said.
The offender admitted causing a noise nuisance and was fined £568 at Burnley Magistrates' Court.
The council said a warrant to enter the home in Pine Street had been issued by the court and an environmental health officer attended on 6 December, along with a locksmith.
'Noise nightmare'
Council leader Nadeem Ahmed said: "I am glad this noise nightmare is over for people living in this part of Pine Street.
"Even people living two doors down could hear the loud music which was affecting the quality of life for neighbouring residents."
Council staff themselves heard the "unacceptably loud music" during their visit, he added.
