Ukraine war: Brit Simon Lingard gets send-off he deserves, family says
- Published
The family of a British man killed while fighting in Ukraine have thanked well-wishers for their support and donations for his funeral.
Former paratrooper Simon Lingard, from Great Harwood, Lancashire, died when his unit was attacked last month.
His ex-partner Stacey Longworth said the father of her two sons, who was also known as Grimmy, will be given "the send-off he deserves".
His funeral will be held in his hometown on Friday.
'So proud'
His family previously described him as "the bravest man" and a "true hero", who went to Ukraine after the Russian invasion to "stand up for what he believed was right".
Ms Longworth said: "Simon had such a unique personality, he helped so many people.
"[He] served as a paratrooper for many years and we are so proud of him and all he achieved."
She added: "It is absolutely heartbreaking to know that we won't ever see him again, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever."
A fundraising page set up by Mr Lingard's family to cover the cost of his funeral, with the remainder put in trust for his two sons has so far raised more than £30,000.
