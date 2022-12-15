Hundreds of Santa's elves raise money for mental health charity
A fun run that saw hundreds of Christmas elves race around a course raised £8,500 for a mental health charity, organisers have said.
About 300 people turned out at the annual races - ranging from a 2k run for under-15s to a 10k for adults - in Witton Park, Blackburn.
The sponsorship money will go to charity, Lancashire Mind.
Chief Executive Tommy McIlravey said it would help deliver "essential mental health support" across the county.
He added: "After a difficult few years and ahead of a challenging winter, it is wonderful to see so many people championing positive mental health and supporting Lancashire Mind."
A representative for the charity said it has seen a significant increase in demand for support since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
