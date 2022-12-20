Depraved Preston man who paid to meet underage teens for sex jailed
A "persistent and depraved" man who tried to meet underage teenagers online and pay them for sex, but was instead unknowingly interacting with a group of paedophile hunters, has been jailed.
Alexander Budd was arrested after he arranged to meet a 14-year-old in 2021.
The 41-year-old, of Westway Court, Fulwood, Preston, had actually messaged a decoy profile and was stopped after being confronted by the group.
Budd, who pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court, was jailed for six years.
He admitted two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child and three counts of arranging the commission of a child sexual offence.
Lancashire Police said the group which set up the fake profile flagged Budd's messages to another group, based in Fleetwood, and told them he had arranged to meet a girl outside a convenience shop on Garstang Road, Preston, on 6 June 2021.
One of the group's members went and confronted Budd, before police attended and arrested him.
'Dangerous'
Police subsequently found Budd had been messaging another decoy profile and had offered a 14-year-old girl in Ipswich £200 for sex on 5 June, but the meeting had not taken place.
Officers also discovered that between April 2020 to May 2021, Budd had arranged to pay a male £400 to have sex with 14 and 15-year-old children and had agreed to meet with an underage teenager on 8 August.
Lancashire Police said it had not been able to establish if those meetings took place.
Alongside his jail term, Budd was also handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Stephen Rotherham said Budd was "a dangerous man who had showed a persistent and depraved desire to have sex with children".
"The evidence gathered confirmed his intent and willingness to pay significant sums of money to commit his offending," he added.
"We welcome the sentence handed down... and it should serve as a warning to others wanting to commit such crimes."