Andy Holt: Accrington Stanley owner returns civic award in noise row
The owner of Accrington Stanley Football Club has handed back a civic award after a row over noise from live music in its supporters' bar.
Andy Holt has returned his Freedom of the Borough, the highest civic award a council can give, to Hyndburn Council.
It follows the cancellation of six live music performances at the club's Coley's bar after a noise abatement order was served following complaints.
Council leader Miles Parkinson said he hoped to resolve the issue.
Mr Holt has been director and majority shareholder of the League One side since October 2015 and was made a Freeman of Hyndburn Borough in May, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Parkinson, who described Mr Holt as "an inspiration", said "it is something I don't want Mr Holt to have done".
"I am hoping to speak to him and get to the bottom of the issues and resolve them," he said.
"He is an inspiration and has taken to club to another level as well as employing many people in Accrington and the surrounding area as a businessman."
His Freeman of Hyndburn Borough citation said: "Andy is a key figure within the Hyndburn business and sporting community.
"His no-nonsense approach has struck a chord with football fans country-wide and has helped to further raise the profile of Accrington Stanley FC and the borough."
On Facebook Mr Holt said: "I don't want to be a Freeman of Hyndburn. I want to be free of Hyndburn.
"The poison at its heart has seen it continue on its inexorable downward path."
An online petition to overturn the council's abatement order has been launched and has so far achieved over 1,700 signatures.
