Water in Morecambe being restored after supplies switched off
Thousands of people in north Lancashire without water since Monday are set to have their supplies restored.
The water was switched off in parts of Morecambe and Lancaster because of burst pipes and leaks caused by the thaw in the weather.
United Utilities (UU) said customers would have water from their taps soon but the switch-on was being done gradually to "avoid further bursts".
It said it would make sure local hospitals had running water.
Two UU bottled water stations remain in place in the area - one at Morecambe Football Club and the other at Matthias Street Car Park.
'Water discolouration'
Kevin Fowlie, United Utilities incident manager, said it had fixed some large leaks on Tuesday and increased storage in the water network.
He said customers should have water supplies return to normal throughout the day as it was being done steadily to avoid causing any further bursts on the network.
"We made good progress on Tuesday, finding and fixing some large leaks in the area and increasing storage in the water network," he said.
"Pressure may fluctuate slightly throughout today but we expect everything to be back to normal later on."
Customers were advised there could be some discolouration to water due to the disturbance on the pipe network but it should clear after a short time.
Mr Fowlie thanked customers for their patience, adding: "We will be writing to everyone affected with details of automatic compensation. Customers will not need to contact us to receive this."