North West Ambulance Service appeals to Christmas drinkers
- Published
North West Ambulance Service has appealed to people out celebrating Christmas to drink responsibly.
The service said it always sees a surge in alcohol-related calls around the festive season and urged people to "look after each other".
It also asked people to eat before drinking and plan journeys home.
The plea follows an appeal last week which asked people to only call 999 for life-threatening injuries as crews were "extremely busy".
Strike action has also had an effect across the NHS.
A tweet from the ambulance service asked people to "take care if you are out celebrating tonight".
It added: "Please look after each other, drink responsibly, eat before you start drinking and plan your journeys home. Enjoy!"
The service covers Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Cheshire and Glossop in Derbyshire.