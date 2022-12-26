Blackpool fire crews tackle blaze near Promenade

burnt out premises in BlackpoolKian King
The fire caused a partial building collapse

Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze near Blackpool's seafront.

The fire broke out at a commercial property in Back Church Street at about 13:40 GMT.

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene with crews warning residents to shut their windows and doors to minimise smoke inhalation.

Police also advised people to avoid the area around the popular Winter Gardens complex and Blackpool Promenade as crews dealt with the blaze.

@RyanCoasters
The fire broke out on Back Church Street

Fire station manager Samantha Preddy said that the service had reduced the crews tackling the fire to four pumps by late afternoon, but that there had been a "partial building collapse".

"Church Street is cordoned off at the moment and we ask that you to stay clear of the area while our crews maintain temperature monitoring of the situation," she said.

@RyanCoasters
Smoke spread over Blackpool's famous seafront after the blaze broke out
Kian King
Eight fire engines rushed to the scene near the Winter Gardens

