Murder arrest after woman found dead in Blackpool on Boxing Day
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 70s was found dead in Blackpool.
Her body was found at a house in Severn Road near Blackpool Pleasure Beach at 19:00 GMT on Boxing Day.
Lancashire Police said its officers had been called "following reports a woman was unresponsive". A 47-year-old man, from Manchester, remains in police custody.
Police have appealed for witnesses or any CCTV or dashcam footage.
Det Supt Neil Drummond said the investigation was "very much ongoing".
"First and foremost my thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased at this difficult time," he said.
"We have launched a murder investigation to establish the full circumstances of how she died. "
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.