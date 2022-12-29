£2 bus fares will help people's finances, Lancashire councillor says
- Published
A new scheme offering £2 bus fares will "help people at a time where money needs to stretch further", a councillor has said.
All main Lancashire bus operators will offer a maximum £2 fee for any single journey between 1 January and 31 March.
It is part of the government's plan to ease the rising cost of living.
Conservative Councillor Rupert Swarbrick said it would also reduce car use and encourage people to use public transport.
Mr Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport at Lancashire County Council, said: "I'd urge people to take advantage of the £2 flat fare promotion which offers a great saving on many of the fares currently in place."
All adult, concession and child single tickets on eligible routes will be capped at £2, with any single tickets previously cheaper than this remaining the same price.
School-only buses are not part of the scheme.
The government said the new price cap would save passengers 30% of the price each time they travel.
But Labour criticised the scheme when it was announced in September, claiming the "temporary 90-day reprieve" did not go far enough after years of "soaring" bus fares.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk