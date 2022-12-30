Burnley: New homes to be built on former mill site
- Published
A housing developer has been granted outline planning permission to build 73 homes on a former mill site in Lancashire.
Muller Property Group wants to redevelop 6.5 acres of vacant land off Barden Lane in Burnley.
Planning officers recommended approval of the former Lodge Mill site scheme.
It will include houses within the government's First Homes scheme, which helps first-time buyers get properties between 30%-50% less than market value.
The plans were approved by Burnley Council with 37 conditions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report by planning officers said: "The proposed development would deliver a brownfield housing allocation which would be beneficial by providing new homes, including a small portion of First Homes."
It added the scheme would "enable the cleaning up and redevelopment of a former mill site and provide new homes at an accessible and attractive location".