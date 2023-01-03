Cyclist dies after his wheel got stuck in a road crack throwing him off
A cyclist has died after his wheel got stuck in a crack in a rural road and threw him off his bike, police said.
Lancashire Police said the man, in his 80s, "suffered serious injuries" and died later in hospital after the crash on Island Road in Winmarleigh.
He crashed at 11:00 GMT on Monday after the front wheel of his Claud Butler bike became lodged in a crack in the road surface, the force added.
Police said a woman "stopped to give first aid at the scene".
Officers want to trace the woman and have also appealed for any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage of the crash.
A police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time."
