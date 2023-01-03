Preston man who harassed and attacked blind couple jailed
A man who harassed and assaulted a blind couple as they waited for a taxi at a rail station has been jailed.
Jake Boothman made "lewd comments" after approaching the pair in Preston in the early hours of 13 December, British Transport Police (BTP) said.
The man told Boothman they were blind and asked him to stop, but instead he pushed him and knocked his glasses off.
BTP said the 29-year-old, of Lovat Road, was jailed for eight weeks at Preston Magistrates' Court.
A force representative said Boothman approached the couple as they waited at the station.
They said after Boothman made the lewd comments the man asked him to leave them alone, pointing out he was blind and had a white stick and was "feeling uncomfortable by his approaches".
'Deeply ashamed'
Boothman then became abusive and made several attempts to get closer to the woman, which the man "managed to block", they said.
At one point the man reached out to push Boothman away, before he "responded by pushing him and knocking his glasses from his face".
They added that Boothman pleaded guilty to assault and two counts of threatening behaviour.
Speaking after sentencing, PC Andy Webb said it had been "a truly frightening encounter", which was "made all the worse by the fact they were targeted because of their disability".
"Boothman's arrogance in refusing to leave the couple alone demonstrates his wilful intent to upset their evening and attempt to intimidate them," he said.
He said Boothman "should be deeply ashamed of his behaviour".
