Blackpool police officers sea deaths remembered on 40th anniversary
A service honouring the heroism of three Blackpool police officers killed in an attempted sea rescue 40 years ago is being held in the resort.
PCs Angela Bradley, 23, Gordon Connolly, 24, and Colin Morrison, 38, drowned trying to save a holidaymaker who entered the sea to rescue his dog.
Phil Goodison, who was a duty sergeant on the day, said their sacrifice "should never be forgotten".
PC Pat Abram, who was rescued and survived, is to attend the memorial.
It is being held at 13:30 GMT in Jubilee Gardens in Gynn Square, close to where the officers went into the sea and is being led by Lancashire Police's Chief Constable Chris Rowley.
The officers had gone into the sea to save Alistair Anthony, 25, from Glasgow, who went into the water to rescue his Jack Russell dog and was overcome by the strong tide and crashing waves.
'Immeasurable loss'
PC Abram was rescued by colleagues who were able to throw a rope around his neck, before he was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the prom.
He told the BBC shortly after the 1983 tragedy it was a "natural reaction" to go into the sea to help as a police officer despite the "drastic" weather conditions.
"We just had to do what we could," he added.
Mr Rowley described the deaths of the three "brave officers" as tragic, adding: "It is a sad day for the organisation."
He said it was "really important" for the force and for the families "that we demonstrate our respect for those who have given their lives for others".
Mr Goodison told BBC Radio Lancashire: "This was a tragedy which unfolded within minutes in terrible weather.
"The sense of loss on that day - and every day since - has been immeasurable.
"This is a day that is remembered in my heart, and I'm sure in the hearts of every officer that was on duty that day and connected with this incident."
"It will never, never go away and we should never let it be forgotten," Mr Goodison, who is now chair of the Blackpool and District branch of National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO), added.
A new plaque will also be unveiled at the memorial as the original one has eroded over the years.
It will be close to a statue known as the Blue Light memorial which honours emergency service staff who have died on duty.