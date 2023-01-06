Blackpool library's leaky roof in line for £390k repair job
- Published
The roof at Blackpool's Central Library and Grundy Art Gallery is to be repaired after it was revealed water was leaking into the building.
Damage to parts of the roof and guttering, plus a deterioration in the pointing, have been blamed for water getting inside the building.
Items of historic interest have been moved to other locations to prevent the risk of water damage.
The leaded glass dome to the Grundy Gallery will also be refurbished
Repairs will make no difference to views of the Grade II-listed Central Library which opened in 1911, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A planning application has been submitted seeking permission for work including replacement of the part pitched roof, leaded dome and glass; plus for pointing, following permanent removal of an existing skylight.
Problems with the building on Queen Street first came to light nearly 18 months ago and at that time it was expected the project would cost around £390,000 to carry out, which included £100,000 towards the cost of packaging, transport and deep storage of the collections.
Detailed proposals for the work to repair the landmark have now been submitted to town hall planners.
The lending service on the ground floor of the library is expected to remain open while the work is carried out, which is expected to take six to 12 months.
The application will now go before council planners at a future date for consideration.