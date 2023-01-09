M55 disruption: Roadworks to shut motorway overnight
Part of the M55 in Lancashire will close overnight this week as work continues on a new junction.
Both carriageways between junction one and three as well as the M6 southbound slip road will be shut.
The overnight closures will take place from 9-13 January between 21:00 GMT and 06:00 GMT.
It is part of ongoing work on the Preston Western Distributor road scheme to connect Preston and parts of the Fylde to the motorway.
The £207m Lancashire County Council road scheme will link the A583 Blackpool Road and Riversway with the M55 and is due to open in early 2023.
It aims to reduce congestion on current roads and improve access to the west side of Preston where new homes are being built.
Other overnight closures are also planned on Blackpool Road and Riversway later this month.
On the week of 16 January the westbound route from Preston to Blackpool will be closed between 21:00 GMT and 06:00 GMT from Monday to Friday.
And on the week of 23 January the eastbound route from Blackpool to Preston will shut between between 21:00 GMT and 06:00 GMT for five days.
The Preston Western Distributor scheme is being built by Costain, on behalf of Lancashire County Council, as part of the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.
