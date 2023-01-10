New Bishop of Blackburn unveiled after royal approval
The 10th Bishop of Blackburn has been announced as the Right Reverend Philip North.
His nomination was approved by the King following the retirement of the Right Reverend Julian Henderson in July.
The 56-year-old, who served as the Bishop of Burnley for eight years, will take up his new role in summer.
Bishop Philip said he loved Lancashire "very deeply" and would "labour tirelessly" for the growth of the church and to help young people.
"There is so much going for the Diocese of Blackburn - inspirational schools, great parishes, vibrant chaplaincies, committed clergy, a wonderful leadership team," he said.
"I am delighted to be staying in a county that I love very deeply indeed, delighted also that we will be able to carry on the work here in Blackburn Diocese."
Bishop Philip was educated at the University of York and was ordained priest in 1993 in the Diocese of Durham.
He also served in Hartlepool and in the Diocese of Norwich before being appointed team rector of the Parish of Old St Pancras, in London, in 2008.
He said he wanted to continue the growth of the church in Lancashire, establishing it as an "ever-stronger voice for justice, especially with the poorest" and to put "children and young people at the very heart".
The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said Bishop Philip "respects and understands the diversity of the diocese and is committed to growing a church where all can flourish both ordained and lay alike".