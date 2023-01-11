Shopping centre in Nelson could be demolished to revamp town
A shopping centre in Nelson could be demolished as part of plans to regenerate the town.
Pendle Borough Council leader Nadeem Ahmed said the local authority was still in negotiation with the owners of Pendle Rise to buy the shopping centre.
But he added that plans were under way for a compulsory purchase if an agreement could not be reached.
The project, which includes a new retail scheme, will be funded via the £25m Nelson Town Deal.
The Nelson Town Deal Board gave the green light to the proposals on 6 January and the plans were now going to the government for final approval, a council spokesman said.
A planning application will then be submitted.
If the plans are approved, the site will be emptied and demolished and a new retail scheme will be developed.
Mr Ahmed said: "We know this is an unsettling time for Pendle Rise tenants who have shops in the centre.
"The council will help them to find new premises in Nelson town centre, when the time is right.
"By working together we will create a brighter future for Nelson and Pendle."
Another prominent Nelson building - Trafalgar House - could also be improved as part of the plans.
The option being put forward includes protecting and improving the heritage front of the building facing Market Street for retail or commercial use, with residential apartments on the upper floor.
Additional plans include creating a car park with electric vehicle charging and a space for events.