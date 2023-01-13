British Homing World Show: Pigeon event to be bird-free due to avian flu
One of the UK's biggest events for pigeon fanciers, which was under threat due to avian flu, will go ahead without any birds, organisers have said.
The annual British Homing World Show of the Year at Blackpool's Winter Gardens usually attracts about 15,000 visitors.
However, the venue sits within a 6.2 mile (10km) avian flu surveillance zone, meaning no birds can enter it.
Organisers said running the event pigeon-free was "very disappointing" but there would still be "lots to do".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the show, which will be held on 21 and 22 January, will still feature the trade show, pigeon auctions and social events, but show classes for 1,600 pigeons and the show racer competition had been axed.
Chris Sutton, chief executive of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association, said the organisation "tried to find an alternative location for the show racer competition, but the cost was prohibitive as we run as a charity".
"It is very disappointing because a lot of work has gone into organising the show, but we felt it was important to go ahead with the other elements," he said.
"There is still lots to do and it will be a successful show."
Mr Sutton said contingency plans would be put in place for future years, with funding set aside.
"Bird flu is going to continue to be a challenge until a vaccination can be found, so I feel we have to show the way in continuing to hold the show despite the difficult circumstances," he said.
Fanciers will be able to view pigeons for sale at the Solaris Centre in the town, with auctions then live-streamed from the Winter Gardens.
However, Mr Sutton said buyers would not be allowed to take their birds back to their hotels and must only pick them up on the way home.
The show, which is one of the biggest of its kind in Europe, was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic, but returned to the Winter Gardens in 2022 for its 50th anniversary.