Fears for man who fled police and jumped into River Ribble
A man who tried to escape police by jumping into a river remains missing, officers have said.
Daniel Godkin, 30, fled from a home in Edward Street, Walton le Dale, and entered the River Ribble at about 07:00 GMT, Lancashire Police said.
The force said he was the subject of an ongoing investigation but did not elaborate.
North West Ambulance Service and the fire brigade assisted with the search, which was stood down at 13:00.
Officers said they feared for his safety due to the river being swollen and fast-flowing after heavy rain.
Lancashire Police urged anyone who has seen Mr Godkin to call 999 immediately.