Blackpool ideal for House of Lords move - Conservative MP
- Published
Proposals to move the House of Lords to the Winter Garden ballroom in Blackpool should be considered by the government, one of the town's MPs has said.
Conservative MP Paul Maynard introduced his Relocation of the House of Lords (Report to Parliament) Bill earlier.
He said it would be "an opportunity to bring law-making closer to the people who are most affected by those laws".
Mr Maynard said some people might think it was a "rather frivolous proposal", but he added: "It's not meant to be."
The Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP insisted: "Time has come for a really serious reappraisal of what function the House of Lords fulfils.
"I think there is as much to gain from peers being located in communities like mine in Blackpool, where they can see the consequences of laws as they pass."
The resort has two large ballrooms: one in the Winter Gardens and the other in Blackpool Tower, which has hosted BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing.
'Provoke debate'
Explaining why his own constituency would be the ideal location for the unelected chamber, Mr Maynard said: "The ballroom at the Winter Gardens is not only ideal for it, but it's something politicians are familiar with.
"The Strictly Come Dancing bit might be the problem there, but the one at the Winter Gardens where the party conferences are held, I think would be an ideal location, particularly if the House of Lords has to move out temporarily while the Commons is renovated."
Speaking in the House of Commons in May, Communities Secretary Michael Gove said he would "wholeheartedly welcome" the relocation of the House of Lords outside London.
Mr Maynard's Bill is due to receive its second reading on 3 March.
Acknowledging it might not make much legislative progress, the MP said he mainly wanted to "provoke a debate" about the issue.