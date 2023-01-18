Murderer Paul Gerrard who escaped jail found in Scotland
- Published
A convicted murderer who escaped from prison last month has been arrested after being found on the run.
Paul Gerrard was given a life sentence for the murder of David Argent in Runcorn in 2009.
The 40-year-old absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire in December, Cheshire Police said.
The force said Gerrard, who officers described as "dangerous", had been located in Irvine, North Ayrshire on Tuesday and was taken back to jail.
Mr Argent, 30, was found collapsed with a serious head injury on Woodland Walk, Runcorn, on 12 July 2009.
Despite undergoing emergency surgery, he never regained consciousness and later died.
Det Ch Insp Ian Murray said: "Gerrard is a dangerous individual and I welcome the fact that he is now back behind bars where he belongs."
