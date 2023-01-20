Lancashire Police shut down 70 cannabis farms worth £2m
Seventy cannabis farms have been shut down and more than 2,500 plants and 100 kilos of the drug with a street value of almost £2m have been seized.
The details emerged as 28 men were jailed for their involvement in the multi-million-pound drugs ring.
It comes after a series of raids in Nelson, Accrington, Pendle and Burnley.
Lancashire Police said officers were able to identify the drugs farms as the majority of properties had the same brand of door, blinds and windows.
Det Sgt Stu Peall said: "These defendants were part of a sophisticated organised crime group (OCG) which invested significant amounts of time and money into evading the police.
"It was only through good, committed police work that we managed to unravel this complex network of criminality."
The force said the majority of the properties searched during the 11-month investigation had consistent features, including similar doors, windows and exterior cameras.
These were used by criminals to alert them if a rival drug gang had become aware of their grow and could be preparing to "tax them by violently stealing their cannabis", the force said.
A total of £725,000 has been seized as part of the operation as well as weapons including imitation firearms, CS gas cannisters and a Taser.
Det Sgt Peall added: "This OCG sought to exploit some of the most vulnerable members of society for their own greed and I am pleased that its members have been brought to justice."
