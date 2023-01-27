Burnley councillors pledge to clear pavements of obstructions
Advertising boards and cafe tables and chairs on pavements are causing major problems for disabled people in a town, a council has been told.
Councillors in Burnley unanimously backed a crackdown on "street clutter" after a motion brought by Green Party councillor Martyn Hurt.
Mr Hurt said visually-impaired people were being obstructed and sometimes had to walk on roads.
He added: "The streets of Burnley and Padiham should be accessible for all."
People who used wheelchairs or were visually-impaired were finding it "increasingly difficult" to navigate the streets, his motion said.
He added that people with guide dogs were struggling to safely guide their owners around obstacles requiring them to use the road.
'Obstacles and difficulties'
The motion added: "This council resolves to take a more proactive approach to planning and street scene enforcement where advertising boards, outdoor dining areas etc are exceeding the curtilage of the property."
Mr Hurt said the leader of the council would write to Lancashire Police and request enforcement of rules and regulations about bicycle use and cars parking obstructively.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Mr Hurt, who uses a wheelchair himself, said: "This motion came about after I met with representatives of local talking newspapers who highlighted to me the difficulties that their members have in navigating the streets within our town.
"I myself face some of those difficulties being a power chair user but the difference is that I can see the actual obstacles and difficulties as they approach and I can get out of the way of them or move around them.
"Those with visual impairments can't do that."
