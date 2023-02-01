Lancaster nightclub attack: Manslaughter charge over punch death

Joshua HughesFamily photograph
Joshua Hughes was attacked outside Glow nightclub in Lancaster in June

A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a 22-year-old who died after he was punched outside a nightclub.

Joshua Hughes hit his head on the ground after being attacked outside Glow nightclub in Lancaster in the early hours of 12 June.

Mr Hughes, from Morecambe, died in hospital four days later.

A 32-year old man from Leigh has been bailed to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on 20 April.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics