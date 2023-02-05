St Anne's Church: Organist honoured for choral lockdown services
- Published
An organist who set up lockdown choral recordings during the Covid-19 crisis has been recognised for his work.
Paul Garrett said he was "shocked" after being made an honorary member of the Royal School of Church Music.
He directed videos of the St Anne's Church choir in Great Eccleston, Lancashire, which have now been viewed 40,000 times.
The Archdeacon of Lancaster said they had been "vital in keeping worship going in the days of the pandemic".
The Venerable David Picken said: "Across our diocese, organists like Paul work hard behind the scenes to ensure services each week are accompanied by music that stirs the soul."
Mr Garrett, who is also the choir director, learned to play the organ when he was a teenager.
He took on the church role in 1963 after his mother overheard the vicar mention at a dentist's surgery that he was looking for a organist following the death of the previous incumbent.
He said he enjoyed playing the instrument, adding: "You can cover an awful lot with it - it's soft and loud.
"I feel some sense of duty and calling to the church."
Mr Garrett said the choir "decided to keep things going" during the lockdowns by performing online from home before he edited the recordings for Sunday services.
He said the choir bucked the lockdown trend which saw some groups shrink due to lack of engagement.
"Ours kept going - we actually gained numbers, we didn't lose out."
He said people from around the world have asked if they can use the videos in their services.
"It's humbling in a way - we're just a little church choir in the middle of Lancashire doing our job but the whole world can see it."
As one of two people nationally to become an honorary member in the past year, he was given the accolade at an event at Winchester Cathedral.
He described the choir as "amazing", saying: "I couldn't have done any of this without the choir - although it's in my name, it's for them."