Blackburn boy questioned after Neil Etheridge reports racial abuse
A boy has been interviewed under caution after Birmingham City's Neil Etheridge reported being racially abused during a game, police have said.
The goalkeeper said he was racially abused at an FA Cup match at Blackburn Rovers' Ewood Park on 28 January.
Lancashire Police said a 15-year-old, from Blackburn, had been questioned on suspicion of a racially-aggravated public order offence.
Birmingham City said it welcomed the force's findings.
The game at Ewood Park ended 2-2, with Birmingham scoring an equaliser in injury-time.
Angry scenes quickly replaced those of jubilation, with Etheridge going to referee Keith Stroud on the halfway line to complain about comments directed at him.
After the game, Blues boss John Eustace said the club were dealing with the complaint.
The Football Association also confirmed it would be investigating "as a matter of urgency, working with the clubs and the relevant authorities".
Lancashire Police said the matter would now be "referred to the Youth Offending Team, who will decide on the appropriate action to take".
A representative said the force does "not tolerate hate of any form and take all matters of this nature extremely seriously".
Following the update, a Birmingham City representative said it welcomed the force's findings.
"Blues will continue to give its full support to Neil in any way it can and reiterates its position that there is no room for racism in the game," they said.
