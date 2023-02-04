Chorley flat fire: Woman dies after being rescued from blaze
- Published
A woman has died after a fire at a flat.
A blaze broke out at the property in Grisedale Place, Chorley at about 06:50 GMT, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Crews brought the woman out of the property but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A representative for the fire service said: "Our thoughts are with the lady's family and friends. A fire investigation is now under way."
