Nicola Bulley: Woman with pram sought in search for missing mum
Detectives searching for a missing mum who vanished on a dog walk want to find a woman who was seen on CCTV pushing a pram in the area.
Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen next to the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, a week ago.
Lancashire Police said on Friday they believed she had fallen in the river.
Officers said they wanted to speak to a key witness, a woman wearing a yellow coat, who was walking on Garstang Road and Blackpool Lane on 27 January.
She was seen walking from the direction of Allotment Lane towards The Grapes public house at about 08:22 GMT and is seen again walking on Allotment Lane towards Garstang Road at about 08:40 that day.
Police believe she may have walked along the river path and are urging her to get in touch.
Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog, Willow, near the River Wyre after dropping her children off at school.
The spaniel was found about 25 minutes after Ms Bulley was last seen by another dog walker at approximately 09:10.
Detectives have also made a fresh appeal for drivers who might have dashcam footage from the area where Ms Bulley was last seen that morning to come forward.
"It is really important that we gather as much footage as possible from the area that morning, so we can review every piece meticulously to establish whether Nicola can be seen," the force said.
A major search has been continuing, including police divers, drones and a helicopter - but no trace of Ms Bulley has been found.
Police said their "working hypothesis is that she has fallen into the river for some reason", adding there was "no evidence" of anything suspicious.
But Ms Bulley's sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to "keep an open mind" about what might have happened, insisting there was "no evidence whatsoever" that she had fallen into the river.
In a post on Facebook, she said: "Please keep sharing my Nikki", adding that suggestions she had fallen into the river was "just a theory".
Ms Bulley's friend, Emma White, told The Sun police were working on extracting data from her Fitbit watch.
"The Fitbit had not been synced since Tuesday," she said, adding: "The police are trying other ways to try to get information from it."
Earlier, she told the BBC: "We still have no evidence and that's why we're out again in force.
"You don't base life on a hypothesis, do you? You absolutely can have hypotheses, but then you need something to back that hypothesis up to become factual."
