Blackpool: Two killed as pedestrian struck by motorbike
Two men were killed when a pedestrian was hit by a motorbike in Blackpool.
The pedestrian, aged in his 40s, died at the scene on Queen's Promenade at the junction with Norfolk Avenue at about 17:30 GMT on Monday.
The rider of a Aprilia Tuono motorcycle, aged in his 50s and from Thornton Cleveleys, was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage have been urged to contact Lancashire Police.
