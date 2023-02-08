Former Rossendale and Darwen MP Janet Anderson dies aged 73
Former Rossendale and Darwen MP Janet Anderson has died suddenly aged 73.
She was a minister in Tony Blair's Labour government and presented the first proposal to outlaw stalking to the House of Commons.
Serving as a government whip she wrote the daily letter to the Queen, recounting the daily soap opera of life in Parliament.
Former Foreign Secretary Jack Straw said she was "a force of nature" and said he would "miss her sorely".
Born in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Ms Anderson was secretary to Blackburn MPs, Baroness Barbara Castle and Mr Straw, before famously winning Rossendale and Darwen from sitting Conservative MP Sir David Trippier by just 120 votes in 1992.
She received some notoriety when she was shadow minister for women in 1996, after joking that women would become "more promiscuous" under a Labour Government.
Mr Straw added: "She was terrific company, but better to be a friend and not foe of hers. She took no prisoners in argument.
"She was a committed socialist all her life, outraged by social injustice wherever she found it."
As a whip after Labour's election victory in 1997, she wrote the daily letter to the Queen, who is understood to have appreciated her gossipy style, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Re-elected four times, she became minister for tourism, film and broadcasting from 1998 to 2001, where she was responsible for bringing in free television licences for the over 75s.
In 2010 Ms Anderson was defeated by Conservative, Jake Berry.
Sir Jake said he was "very sorry to hear of Janet's death" and "although we had our political differences, I have only the utmost respect for her service, hard work and commitment."
Current Blackburn MP Kate Hollern said she was "a dedicated servant to the people of Rossendale and Darwen" and "formed many close friendships over that long period - myself included".
