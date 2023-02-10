Nicola Bulley: Paul Ansell 100% convinced she is not in the river
The partner of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has said he is "100 per cent convinced" she did not fall into the river.
The 45-year-old vanished two weeks ago on a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, after dropping her children at school.
Divers have searched the River Wyre, but no trace of her has been found.
Speaking to 5 News, Paul Ansell said the family was going through "unprecedented hell".
Referencing the huge search by Lancashire Police - which has now been extended as far as Knott End and Morecambe Bay - Mr Ansell said: "Extensive searching, you know, as you're probably aware, has gone on in that river.
"The fact that the divers and underwater rescue team and all that were in that river on the day, and thankfully found absolutely nothing, in the part where you would have to presume is her last known location."
He said: "Personally, I am 100 per cent convinced it's not the river, that's my opinion".
Lancashire Police earlier ruled out third-party involvement and said detectives were treating the case as a missing person inquiry, but added they were "fully open" to new information about her disappearance.
In an update on Friday, a force representative said: "Our belief remains that Nicola may have fallen into the river for some reason but we are continuing to investigate all possible leads."
Mr Ansell added: "Nikki would never give up on us ever. She wouldn't give up on anybody. And we're not gonna ever give up on her like, we're going to find her.
"There has to be a way to find out what happened, there has to be. You cannot, you cannot walk your dog down a river and just vanish into thin air.
"Something happened that day, something."
Ms Bulley had dropped her two daughters, aged six and nine, off at school and then gone on her usual dog walk alongside the river on 27 January.
Her phone, still connected to a Teams call, was found on a bench on a steep riverbank overlooking the water, along with the dog lead and harness on the ground.
Earlier, one of Ms Bulley's friends said the continuing search without any answers was "almost like torture.
Emma White had joined others in St Michael's on Wyre holding placards by the main road to jog people's memories.
"We just need Nikki home for her two beautiful girls who want their mummy," she said.
Residents have had to bring in private security following an increase in people coming to the village.
It comes after Lancashire Police issued two dispersal notices on Thursday to break up groups, including amateur investigators and people filming police activity around the area where Ms Bulley disappeared.
