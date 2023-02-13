Rawtenstall fire: Customers flee large blaze at pub
- Published
More than 30 firefighters have tackled a fire at a pub as customers and staff had to flee the flames.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said everyone was "safely evacuated" after the fire broke out at the Old Cobblers in Rawtenstall at 16:30 GMT on Sunday.
The blaze had taken hold in the first floor and roof when crews arrived in New Hall Hey Road, it added.
The fire was later brought under control. Several roads have been closed.
Fire service Incident Commander Ian Armistead said: "All customers managed to safely evacuate before we arrived."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.