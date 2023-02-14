Preston men jailed stab murder after house party fight
Published
Two men who stabbed a man to death in a street "execution" after he threw a punch at a house party have been jailed for his murder.
Lee Dawson, 42, was asked to leave the party after hitting Benjamin Bibby in Preston.
Bibby, 21, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, armed themselves with knives and followed Mr Dawson before stabbing him in Jutland Street in June last year.
They were each sentenced to a minimum of 24 years at Preston Crown Court.
Bibby, of Dawson Walk, Preston, and Wilcock, of Lincoln Walk, Preston, who both denied murder and were found guilty after a three-week trial.
Robert Cross, 34, of Milner Street, Preston, who joined in the attack, was handed a 15-year sentence after being convicted of manslaughter.
He was cleared of murder but found guilty of the lesser charge which he denied.
Kerry Metcalfe, 39, of Dawson Walk, Preston, was sentenced to 15 months for assisting an offender.
The court heard how Bibby and Wilcock confronted Mr Dawson after leaving the Driscoll Street party and swung their knives at him, before being joined by Cross.
The pair chased and stabbed Mr Dawson several times as he reached Jutland Street, with a large wound to his chest proving fatal.
Det Ch Insp Mark Haworth-Oates the men had "planned, waited and executed a brutal attack on Mr Dawson", which he described as "cowardly" and "senseless".
In a tribute, Mr Dawson's family have described him as "a big friendly giant" with "a strong heart and stronger head".
Bibby and Wilcock also received nine-month sentences for possession of a knife, to run concurrently.
