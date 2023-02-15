Chorley assault: Teenager charged after ambulance worker attack
A teenager has been charged with assault after an ambulance worker was punched in the face and kicked to the floor while responding to a call.
The woman suffered a "severe attack" while her and a colleague treated a patient in Chorley on Saturday, North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said.
The medic was treated in hospital.
NWAS said a 17-year-old had been charged with assaulting an emergency service worker and was due to appear at court on 28 February.
The service said the woman's colleague had not been able to return to work.
Both women are now recovering from their ordeals at home, a spokesman added.
Craig Davies, acting sector manager of NWAS, said: "It's awful that our staff experience attacks like this.
"As well as the physical harm, they leave long-lasting mental scars."
Mr Davies added NWAS was supporting the women and had offered them counselling.
