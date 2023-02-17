Leyland's Avacab: Vandals cause £140k worth of damage
Vandals have caused more than £140,000 worth of damage at a taxi firm.
About 20 vehicles were left with significant damage after Avacab on Bison Lane, Leyland, was targeted in the early hours of Thursday.
Lancashire Police have released CCTV as part of the force's investigation.
A police spokesman said: "We appreciate that these images aren't the best quality, but we are confident that someone may be able to identify the people in them.
"We would ask for those people to contact us," he added.
